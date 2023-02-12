Industrial development measures defined, new enterprises launched

UZBEKISTAN, February 12 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the development of industry and the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources in Jizzakh region.

Over the past six years, almost $5 billion has been invested in the creation of new industrial enterprises in the region. As a result, about 2 thousand new enterprises were created, and the volume of production almost doubled.

If before the main industrial product of the region was cotton fiber, now high-tech products are produced, such as electrical engineering, optical fiber, automobiles, complex chemicals, and energy-saving materials. The industrial sector employs 54,000 people. The regional export of manufactured goods increased 1.8 times and reached $166 million.

The Head of state noted the need for keeping up this pace and the possibility of increasing the industry of the region by 14 percent. It was noted that 10 large projects worth $750 million and 110 regional industrial projects worth $580 million will be implemented for this purpose. They will create 7.5 thousand new jobs. In the next two years, large projects in the automotive and metallurgical industries will be launched in Jizzakh.

The most dynamically developing industries in Jizzakh are the construction and production of energy-efficient materials. Over the past five years, 180 new enterprises have been created in this area, 210 projects worth $900 million have been launched. Due to this, building materials production volume increased 10 times, imports for $110 million were localized, and exports increased 7 times – up to $35 million.

Basalt reserves in the region amount to 26 million tons, which is 25 percent of the total reserves in the country. Currently, the production of 7 types of modern demanded products from basalt has been mastered. This is carried out by a whole cluster of 6 enterprises in Farish district.

There are about 200 deposits with rich reserves of basalt, cement, expanded clay, glass and other mineral raw materials in Bakhmal, Gallaaral, Sharaf Rashidov, Zaamin, Zarbdar, Zafarabad, Farish and Yangiabad districts. The President emphasized the need for attracting entrepreneurs and start producing products in demand.

The task was set to launch 31 construction materials projects worth $460 million this year.

At the meeting, the main attention was paid to the issue of improving the energy supply.

It was noted that in Jizzakh region, the potential of renewable energy sources is at least 2,000 megawatts. Due to this, a solar energy capacity of 270 megawatts will be put into operation. With their commissioning, the production of 236 million kilowatt-hours of electricity will begin, covering excess demand and saving 71 million cubic meters of gas.

In particular, a large solar power plant with a capacity of 220 MW will be launched in Gallaaral through a direct investment of $200 million by the Emirati company Masdar. Next year, this plant will reach its full capacity, generating 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, which will cover 20 percent of the region’s needs.

The possibility of installing solar panels with a capacity of 5 MW on the buildings of the social sphere and government institutions, as well as 15-megawatt stations on the buildings of industrial zones and entrepreneurs, was also noted. Attractive conditions will be created for the installation of 8 MW renewable energy sources in households. The initiatives of entrepreneurs to build solar stations with a capacity of 5, 10, 15 MW for their own needs will be supported.

This year, 2 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 2 megawatts will be built in Zafarabad, which will produce 2.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity this year. Together with the Asian Development Bank, the construction of a large solar power plant with a capacity of 150 MW will begin in Farish. At full capacity, this station will generate 370 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. A cogeneration center will be built in Jizzakh, producing both heat and electricity.

The Head of state noted that there are a lot of losses in the power grids of Jizzakh, and gave instructions to reduce them and increase the energy efficiency of more than 4,000 enterprises in the region.

The President talked with representatives of the public, elders and youth of the region. They spoke about the transformations taking place in the country and the results of the conditions being created, using the example of their life and work success. The Head of state listened to their proposals and initiatives, gave relevant instructions to responsible persons.

Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to launch three new enterprises – Eco Basalt Group in Farish district, Mono Electric and Super Medical Elements in Jizzakh Industrial Zone.

The first enterprise is capable of producing 5,000 tons of basalt composite pipes per year. Mono Electric will produce 1.5 thousand electrical products, and Super Medical Elements – 40 types of medical products. Thanks to these enterprises, more than 700 residents will receive permanent high-paying jobs.

A conversation was held with representatives of enterprises via videoconference.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev pressed the symbolic button and launched the activities of new enterprises.

Thereupon, a trip to Jizzakh region ended. The Head of state departed for Tashkent.

Source: UzA