Digital creator Toby Burton is on a mission to illuminate the wonders of destination fishing and champion conservation efforts.

Always ready for a new adventure, Toby Burton is excited about sharing the wonders of his fishing trips in North Carolina.

“I’m better looking with a fish in my hand,” reads Toby Burton’s Instagram Bio. It is a humorous sentiment he holds dear as he has built his digital brand around fishing and conservation. Toby Burton illuminates the wonders of many different ways to fish for his audience. He does this while sharing about the fish he finds in various destinations and promotes conservation efforts from every fishing adventure.

Technology has infiltrated every aspect of life, and since most people spend their time online, Toby is offering them a change of pace with his fishing content. Through his social media, this digital creator takes people along on a journey of discovery, uncovering the incredible diversity of multiple fish species and the conservation efforts put forth for fish and their habitats. His digital content tells the story of a passionate creator on a mission to reveal the many remarkable fish species that grace the waters of various fishing destinations.

Featuring unique fishing content, Toby has quickly attracted a following on his Instagram that continues to grow with every new video and image shared. He explains that turning his passion for fishing into content has been a great source of joy. He gets to explore content creation in a unique niche that allows him to educate and inform his followers.

Toby is committed to sustainable fishing and conservation of natural resources, a cause he is very passionate about. He calls attention to conservation efforts for his followers to know how they can be part of the solution. On his fishing excursions, he ensures to maintain and preserve the fish populations. He strongly believes that it is humanity’s responsibility to learn and explore without destroying and depleting natural resources.

The creator economy has allowed space for more people to explore their passions and share content that is informative, educational, and entertaining. Toby’s online presence has boosted his commitment to fishing as he takes on destination suggestions from the online community and breaks down the differences between fishing areas. For instance, inshore fishing features different varieties of fish species that can all be caught on the same excursion. Through videos, Toby shares techniques and outlines how each type of fishing is unique.

Besides information on fish and fishing techniques, Toby also shares the equipment and tackle he relies on for his trips. He shares some of the best places in the country to fish and brands to use for the best fishing equipment. Toby is quickly becoming a go-to for destination fishing trips and fishing photography.

Spending time outdoors is therapeutic. For Toby, his life is mostly spent outside chasing the next exciting species of fish, from Rainbow Trout, Speckled trout, and many others. Follow Toby on his Instagram and follow along as he sets off on the next fishing adventure across the country.

