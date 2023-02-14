CRIME & CANVAS THE STORY OF A BILLIONAIRE ART THIEF
Drowning in secrets and art, this tale follows a daughter’s journey to solve her mother’s story of mysterious encounters with a stranger.OKEECHOBE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now on Amazon.
The Artwork Story began as Looking-For-Ed-Koch.com in 2009 after Suzanne’s mother, Mary, asked her to show her artwork online and tell her story in an attempt to find the mysterious Ed Koch who sold her mother the artwork long ago at a flea market in Florida. It was soon discovered that the mysterious man from the market was a billionaire (read the book for his name). Once this connection was made, the website changed into TheArtworkStory.com and has therefore evolved into a collection of research built up over the span of thirty years. This research would go on to solve two amazing art crimes.
Recently expanding to publish the book, Crime & Canvas was written to tell Suzanne’s journey of deciphering the stories her mother told and the notes written between her mother and Mr. Koch. Drowning in secrets and art, this tale follows a daughter’s journey to solve her mother’s story of mysterious encounters with a stranger.
Though the effort to share this story has not been easy, between billionaire corruption and people not willing to listen, Suzanne and her family grew understandably discouraged. Nonetheless, as they linked together pieces of handwritten notes and famous art that began to solve long-forgotten art crimes it became more and more apparent that this story had to be told—the truth had to be revealed no matter what stood in their way.
Crime & Canvas is a true story, containing art and handwritten notes that have been pieced together by a daughter wedged in the middle of a 1990s mystery. It all started with her mother working at a flea market in an obscure town in southern Florida who was approached by a stranger. This stranger just happened to be a guilt-ridden, billionaire, art thief. In an attempt to make right with the art world and fix his wrongdoings, he sold off authentic paintings from artists like Van Gogh and Picasso for only a few dollars to her mother. Little did anyone know that those interactions and that art would soon catapult into something much deeper and darker.
A fake death, media corruption, and crimes committed like the ones shown in films became a reality. A reality where secrets come to light and some of the world’s largest unsolved art crimes would be solved.
