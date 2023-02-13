Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,124 in the last 365 days.

Greenstein, Gopal Legislation to Better Protect Victims of Stalking, Cyber-Harassment Advances

Trenton – In a move to strengthen protections for victims of stalking and online harassment, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein and Senator Vin Gopal which would allow restraining orders for situations in which domestic violence statutes do not apply.

 

“While most stalkers tend to be current or former partners, in nearly one fifth of cases the perpetrator is a stranger. Stalking can go on for months or even years, forcing people to live in fear with no legal recourse until the situation escalates,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer), chair of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee. “This legislation will empower victims to take legal action and obtain a restraining order, providing them with a crucial tool to proactively protect themselves before a stalking situation escalates.”

 

The bill, S-1517, would authorize the issuance of restraining orders in situations where the domestic violence statutes do not apply because the victim lacks a prior or existing spousal, household or dating relationship with the offender.

 

“As technology advances and further permeates our society, we see more and more instances of cyber-harassment that pose real world danger,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “Persistent harassment online can cause individuals to feel unsafe going about their daily life and unfortunately, under current law there is only so much that can be done. This legislation would offer one more layer of protection and provide victims with an avenue to raise these concerns and take action before it’s too late.”

 

Under the bill, individuals would be able to seek a restraining order against someone they do not know or who may be a casual acquaintance in response to instances of stalking, cyber-harassment, sexual assault or criminal sexual contact.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 10-0.

You just read:

Greenstein, Gopal Legislation to Better Protect Victims of Stalking, Cyber-Harassment Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.