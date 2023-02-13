Submit Release
Beach, Codey Bill to Provide Financial Relief to Residents Caring for Elderly Relatives Advances

Trenton – In an effort to better support caregivers in the state, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Jim Beach and Senator Richard Codey which would provide a tax credit for expenses associated with caring for a senior family member.

 

“As New Jersey continues to grapple with an aging population, family caregivers play a key role in supporting the elderly community and allowing them to live out their final days with comfort and dignity,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “This legislation will help to offset some of the costs associated with caring for a loved one at home by providing a tax credit for the expenses incurred.”

 

The bill, S-2021, would provide a gross income tax credit to qualified caregivers who incur expenses for the care and support of a family member who lives in their home. Filers could receive a credit of up to $675.

 

“Often times it is a no-brainer to bring a loved one into your home who is unable to live independently. Only later comes a realization of the often physical and mental costs and pressures associated with providing such care,” said Senator Codey (D-Essex/Morris). “Family caregivers play an important role in our overall senior living infrastructure and this legislation recognizes their value and sacrifices in offering this support.”

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 8-0.

