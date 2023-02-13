Snap Tech IT Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies Snap Tech IT’s Internal Controls and ProcessesTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap Tech IT, a managed services & cybersecurity provider, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Snap Tech IT has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.
A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Snap Tech IT’s controls to meet the standards for these criteria.
“The nature of our business dictates that we take the necessary steps to ensure, not only the most secure internal controls & processes to protect ourselves, but to protect sensitive data our clients have entrusted with us. We annually invest time, money, and resources in our third-party SOC 2 Type II audits to provide accountability and reassurance to our clients that we are constantly monitoring and testing control and processes that directly affect their business. We wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Shawn Brown, COO, Snap Tech IT.
“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “Snap Tech IT delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Snap Tech IT’s controls.”
About Snap Tech IT
Led by technology veterans in the industry, Snap Tech IT provides IT management, cybersecurity, cloud services, professional services & data center services for small and medium-sized businesses nationwide, with offices in Atlanta, Phoenix, and San Francisco. Snap Tech IT has held SOC 2 Type II certification since 2014.
Founded in 2001, Snap Tech IT delivers technology to solve business challenges, coupled with exceptional client experiences that enable businesses to focus on strategy & growth. Snap Tech IT has solved a multitude of technical & compliance challenges for clients, from minimizing cybersecurity risk & operational downtime to managing IT roadmaps tailored for client business needs. A dedicated IT partner that believes client success is their success. For more information, visit https://snaptechit.com, follow Snap Tech IT on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
About KirkpatrickPrice:
KirkpatrickPrice is the leader in cybersecurity and compliance audit reports. Our experienced auditors know audits are hard, so they take complicated audits such as SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, GDPR, and ISO 27001 and make them worth it. The firm has issued over 10,000 reports to over 1,200 clients worldwide, giving its clients trusted results and the assurance they deserve. Using its Online Audit Manager, the world’s first compliance platform, KirkpatrickPrice partners its clients with an expert to guide them through the entire audit process, from audit readiness to final report. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
