MCS Strategies launches new health and human services consulting firm
Pennsylvania-based business will aid orgs rebuilding and reinvesting in America’s caring infrastructure, maternal health systemsARDMORE, PA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCS Strategies launches new health and human services consulting firm
Pennsylvania-based business will aid orgs rebuilding and reinvesting in America’s caring infrastructure, maternal health systems
MCS Strategies announced the launch today of a new consulting practice serving private and non-profit organizations working to reshape and reinvest in the United States caring infrastructure.
“We are going to correct systemic barriers, invest in person-centered human service delivery, and improve the policies, resources, and services we all need to live our lives and provide for our families,” said Meg Snead, MCS Strategies’ founder and Chief Executive Officer.
MCS Strategies is a specialized consulting practice that helps human services and health care systems, professionals, and providers improve human lives and communities. By offering a personalized platform and expansive network of contacts, MCS Strategies will work with clients to design effective, community-based solutions.
“We are also going to redesign the sexual, reproductive, and maternal health systems in the United States,” Snead said. “These systems need to be dismantled and put back together in a way that centers the physiologically different nature of reproductive health, designs solutions around what people need, and prioritizes health equity to deliver solutions to people in their communities in culturally appropriate ways.”
Operating nationally but with a focus and experience in Pennsylvania, the U.S.’s fifth-largest state, and Philadelphia, America’s “poorest” of the largest cities, MCS Strategies will build on evidence-based solutions that ameliorate the impacts of poverty, housing insecurity, mental and physical health challenges, and disparities based on race, circumstance, and income.
“Philadelphia is home to some of the world's best colleges and universities,” Snead said. “Nine times out of ten we know what solutions work, we just need to localize and scale them. We can build on this work and make the United States the best place in the world to be a family.”
Snead is a former Acting Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) based in Harrisburg, and previously served as the Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Secretary of Policy and Planning. Prior to joining the governor’s office, she served as an executive policy specialist at DHS, focusing on Medicaid, mental health, and substance use policy, and as a public policy manager for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, in Denver, Colorado. She has a bachelor’s in government from the University of South Carolina and a master’s in political science from the University of Colorado.
Meg Snead
MCS Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn