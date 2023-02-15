Call for Speakers Now Open for the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit
Retail & Hospitality ISAC invites industry leaders, experts, and innovators to submit proposals for presentations and panel discussions.VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail and Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is now accepting speaker submissions for the 2023 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit. The event, which is the premier conference for retail and hospitality cybersecurity professionals, will bring together experts from across the industry to discuss the latest threats and solutions in the field.
The conference will focus on the challenges facing the retail and hospitality industries in the face of an ever-increasing number of cyber threats, and it will provide a platform for attendees to learn from the best and brightest in the field.
RH-ISAC invites industry leaders, experts, and innovators to submit proposals for presentations and panel discussions that cover topics such as threat intelligence, incident response, risk management, and security operations. The goal of the RH-ISAC Summit is to provide attendees with actionable insights, practical solutions, and meaningful connections that can help them better protect their organizations and customers from cyber threats.
“We’re thrilled to once again bring together the brightest minds in retail and hospitality cybersecurity for our annual summit,” said RH-ISAC President Suzie Squier. “The call for speakers is a critical component of the event, and we’re excited to hear from experts who can share their knowledge and experiences with our community.”
The RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit will take place October 2 – 4 in Dallas, Texas. To submit a speaker proposal, visit https://rhisac.org/events/call-for-presentations/. The deadline for submissions is May 5.
For more information about the RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit, visit https://summit.rhisac.org.
###
Media Contact
Annie Chambliss
pr@rhisac.org
About the Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC)
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.
Annie Chambliss
Retail & Hospitality ISAC
email us here