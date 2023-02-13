Caribbean scholar, activist Taitu Heron to visit URI

KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island will host an African-Caribbean Engagement Series with Caribbean scholar, activist and performance poet Taitu Heron. The series will feature a student workshop, poetry jam, public lecture and roundtable discussion.

The program, part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ annual lecture series on African American, Black Diaspora and Black Global lives, will begin Monday, Feb. 13, when Heron will hold a Faculty Innovation Session; On Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., Heron will hold a student workshop at Memorial Union, 50 Lower College Road, and a poetry jam will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Atrium 2.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Heron will give a public lecture and roundtable discussion entitled, “What are we Fighting for? Feminist Challenges and the Search for Dignity in Gender Equality Work in the Caribbean.” The lecture and roundtable discussion will be held in the Center for Biotechnology and Life Sciences, 120 Flagg Road. The event is free.

For more information, visit uri.edu.

— Sun staff