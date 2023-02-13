Submit Release
Medical Debt Collection – Know Your Rights

Medical debt is a debt that arises from a visit or interaction with a health care provider, such as a hospital, clinic, doctor, or nurse. Two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense arising from an acute medical need.  

Unlike many other consumer debts, people rarely plan to take on medical debt. For example, you might get into a car accident and end up in an emergency room. You are released with a concussion and a broken leg. You leave the ER without paying a bill. Perhaps a bill never comes, you get better, and forget about it. Then, much later, you receive a collections call, and you have no documentation to defend your case. 

Medical debt is unique because consumers have less ability to shop around for medical services. Medical billing and collections practices can also be confusing and difficult to navigate. After billing, providers often send unpaid accounts to third-party collections. These companies have little access to providers’ records, which can make it difficult for consumers to confirm that the medical debts claimed by collectors are valid and accurate.  

