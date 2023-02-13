Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 5300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 2:39 a.m., a 2013 Lexus was traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue, Northwest, toward Ingraham Street, NW. A 2017 Subaru was traveling eastbound on Ingraham Street toward Georgia Avenue, NW. At the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Lexus passed through a red light and the Subaru collided with the Lexus. The collision caused the Lexus to mount the east curb and strike a tree. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the driver of the Lexus remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The driver and passenger of the Subaru were treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 49-year-old Eric Lyons, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

