Loudell Insley Muses on a Life That Wasn’t Originally for Her
The author discusses living through some of the most pivotal parts of US historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loudell Insley’s memoir “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” works off the premise that following a path that was not originally meant for you can shape your life in ways you never imagined. This was what happened to her in the 1960s and 1970s, which she discusses in the memoir, which is sure to pique the curiosity of history buffs interested in contemporary American politics.
When she started working as part of the staff of the late Senator Edward Kennedy, Insley never expected to become a part of one of the biggest tragedies in US history. When Senator Robert Kennedy ran for the presidency, Insley was loaned by Edward’s office to Robert in order to assist with the campaign. Little did she know that this would lead to her becoming a fly on the wall when Robert was assassinated in 1968.
She was also part of the Democratic National Committee later in the 1970s and was there when the Watergate break-in occurred. This event would then lead to the Watergate scandal, and Insley offers a pedestrian’s insight into the events of that fateful break-in.
Insley would eventually leave the world of politics behind, residing back in her hometown of Salisbury, Maryland in 1972, becoming part of the private sector—first studying in a survival school for a spell, and then entering the world of real estate in 1976.
However, she believes that her experiences during the ’60s and ’70s were instrumental in shaping her path in life and even her beliefs. In “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” she muses that her decision to work with the people she worked with was not originally the path meant for her. But her road had taken her down that direction, and she is who she is today thanks to everything she experienced back in those days.
“Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” is for sale and can be found at a bookstore near you, or on Amazon.
