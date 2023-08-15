Loudell Insley on Taking the Path Less Traveled
Insley discusses being present at some of the most pivotal points in American historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loudell Insley’s new book “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” is told from the point of view of an unassuming woman who, thanks to a twist of fate, becomes privy to some of the biggest events in the history of the United States of America.
Insley was born in Salisbury, Maryland. From there, her path took a sharp turn when she joined the staff of Senator Edward Kennedy, where she worked for most of the sixties. It was during her stint with Senator Kennedy that she became privy to what many have come to call “Kennedy politics,” the internal politics within the Kennedy clan that normally isn’t seen by the public.
Her life was affected even further when Senator Edward loaned her to his brother, Robert Kennedy, during the latter’s presidential campaign. She was a background character to Bobby Kennedy’s campaign and was witness to many of its successes and trials. She was also there on that fateful day when Bobby was fatally wounded in 1968 and was present during the man’s state funeral.
Hard as it may be to surpass that resume, Insley would go on to become part of the Democratic National Committee during the Watergate break-in, be a part of Frank Perdue’s chicken empire for a short spell, and was enrolled in a survivalist school.
Today, she is a reputed realtor, a position she has held since 1976 in her hometown of Salisbury, from which she has just retired last July 2022. But she always harkens back to her career between 1965 to the early 1970s as her most formative years. After all, this path was one she never expected to take and was what made an indisputable mark in her life.
Loudell Insley’s “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” is available at a bookstore near you. Grab a copy today!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube