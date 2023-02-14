Forbes Securities Group Rebrands and Expands to Better Serve Exceptional Middle Market Clients
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Securities Group announced it will now be doing business as Forbes Partners. The company commemorates this change by unveiling a new logo and website.
Forbes’ award-winning team provides investment banking and strategic advisory services that help exceptional middle market businesses exceed their goals, whether they’re looking to buy or sell a company, secure capital, restructure financially, or need support for complex transactions. The company offers deep connectivity to buyers and sellers and a wealth of sector-specific experience in technology, healthcare, industrial, business services, and consumer products and services.
“For years, our clients have told us we are their most trusted partner, always advocating and negotiating fiercely on their behalf to achieve exceptional outcomes,” said Bob Forbes, President. “Now our brand name aligns with the values that the market associates with Forbes and speaks to the full breadth of services we offer through our affiliates, Forbes M+A Group and Forbes Transaction Advisory Services.”
In addition to a new name, logo and website, the company starts the new year with an expansion of its regional presence and its senior team. Managing Director Bill Nack now heads up the firm’s newly opened office in Charlotte, NC, which expands Forbes’ footprint to four regional offices across the US. JJ Lane has rejoined the firm as a Director, leveraging 25 years of investment banking, private equity, and entrepreneurial experience.
About Forbes
Forbes Partners and its affiliates, Forbes M+A and Forbes Transaction Advisory Services provide investment banking and transaction related business advisory services to exceptional middle market companies. This award-winning firm offers deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, raising capital, and financial restructuring, through a team of senior advisors with 300+ years and $85+ billion of combined transaction experience across a wide variety of industries and around the globe. With offices in Denver, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, Nashville, TN, and Charlotte, NC, Forbes has been recognized as the M&A Middle Market Firm of the Year for the past seven years and was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.forbes-partners.com.
