Loudell Insley Enthralls in New Memoir
Find out what it’s like to be a fly on the wall during pivotal points in historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” Loudell Insley enthralls readers with stories from her colored history as she worked for some of history’s prominent individuals and groups during the most pivotal points in the nation’s history.
One would never think, upon meeting Insley, that she was present when Senator Robert F. Kennedy was murdered or that she was in the same building at the time the Watergate break-in was happening. But she was. This unassuming woman from Salisbury, Maryland, was in the same building when those two events took place, stories which she imparts to her readers within her memoir.
Insley was not at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles when Bobby Kennedy was shot by chance. In 1965, she began working as part of Senator Edward Kennedy’s staff. She would become acquainted with the older Bobby whenever the two Kennedys would get together.
But it was not until Bobby began his campaign for the presidency that Insley would become more involved with the ill-fated senator. Ted would loan Bobby the services of Insley as part of his campaign during this time, and she would accompany the presidentiable throughout his sorties—including that fatal one in Los Angeles. Insley would then go on to attend Bobby Kennedy’s funeral.
After being present at the Watergate during the break-in that would lead to the scandal that impeached President Nixon, Insley went back to Salisbury. She would go on to work for Perdue farms for a short while before transitioning to her longest job as a then-local realtor in Maryland.
History buffs will find plenty of fruitful insight throughout Insley’s memoirs, especially since she provides a bystander’s perspective during these important periods in history. As such, “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” is a wonderful book to add to your bookshelf. Get yourself a copy today!
