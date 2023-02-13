Citric Acid Market Size to Reach 3.3 Million Tons by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.87%

Global citric acid market size reached 2.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 3.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.87% during 2023-2028.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global citric acid market size reached 2.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 3.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.87% during 2023-2028.

Citric acid (C6H8O7) is a weak organic acid produced naturally in citrus fruits including oranges and lemons. In its natural form, it looks like small, clear crystals, similar to table salt. It has an acidic taste though it is odorless. It is extensively used in the food and beverages industry as an acidulant in carbonated soft drinks. It is also used to control the growth of microorganisms, for pH adjustment, and to induce sourness.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citric-acid-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Citric Acid Market Trends:

The increasing demand for citric acid in food preservation represents a key factor driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising demand for citric acid in the pharmaceutical industry to produce digestive medicines is contributing to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, citric acid is being widely preferred as one of the organic food additives, and hence is extensively utilized in the food processing industry.

This, along with the significant expansion in the food processing industry and the rising demand for clean label food products, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and key mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among players to introduce different citric acid products, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The global citric acid industry is concentrated in nature with a few major players controlling most of the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on application and form.

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Form:

Breakup by Region:

Western Europe

United States

China

Middle East and Africa

Central/Eastern Europe

Brazil

India

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=642&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

India Spices Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/india-spices-market-size-expected-to-reach-inr-270-928-4-crores-by-2027-cagr-of-11-15-

North America Ice Cream Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/north-america-ice-cream-market-size-to-reach-us-17-5-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-of-4-5-

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:134 N 4th St.

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Citric Acid Market Size to Reach 3.3 Million Tons by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.87%