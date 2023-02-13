Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,125 in the last 365 days.

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Avient Corporation AVNT, a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-four and three-quarters cents ($0.2475) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on April 6, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 14, 2023.

About Avient

Avient Corporation AVNT provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports
  • Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
  • Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com/.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-announces-quarterly-dividend-301745551.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Avient Announces Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.