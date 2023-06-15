Loudell Insley’s Memoir Covers Pivotal Points in History
Musings on the assassination of Bobby Kennedy, the Watergate scandal, and moreCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you get when you live through some of the most fascinating moments in modern US history? Interesting stories and fascinating insights into these events, of course! These and much more can be found in Loudell Insley’s “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” a collection of memoirs from a self-professed fly on the wall during some of the most exciting points in the nation’s history.
When she started working for Senator Ted Kennedy in 1965, Insley had no idea that she would end up becoming a background character during the assassination of Bobby Kennedy in 1968. Insley was just a staff member of the senator and was fortunate enough to bear witness to some of the insider politickings within the Kennedy family.
She was later lent to Bobby as a staffer for his presidential run, and Insley would accompany the former senator on sorties. One of these sorties was the ill-fated visit to the Ambassador Hotel—and the rest is history. Insley provides refreshing insight into the events of that day within the pages of “Life on a Road Less Traveled,” including details and thoughts that you’d be hard-put to find in today’s history books.
Insley would then work for the Democratic National Committee. She was at the office when the infamous Watergate break-in occurred and tells her version of events on that fateful day that would lead to President Nixon’s eventual impeachment.
Insley would eventually settle down in her hometown of Salisbury, Maryland, as a real estate agent. But as she writes in her memoirs, her years as a fly on the wall during these fascinating points in history would help shape and inform her decisions throughout her life.
Find out what it’s like to be a spectator during these pivotal points in history. Get a copy of “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” today.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube