Loudell Insley Takes Readers Down Off the Beaten Path
Memoirs of a normal individual living an extraordinary lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loudell Insley bares stories from some of recent history’s most pivotal turning points from her tenure in politics back in the late sixties and early seventies in her memoir “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” a collection of her thoughts and musings on the events she was fortunate enough to be part of, even if only as a background character.
Insley never imagined that her path in life would place her on the sidelines during some of the most fascinating events within the past sixty years. But when she started working for the office of Senator Edward Kennedy back in 1965, she was set on a road that very few get to traverse.
In her book, she recalls her experiences as part of Ted Kennedy’s office and her encounters with the younger Ted and older Robert F. Kennedy. She then recounts how she was loaned by Ted to Bobby when the latter decided to run for the presidency.
She then tells the story of how she became part of Bobby Kennedy’s presidential campaign and how she accompanied the man throughout his campaign sorties. She also recounts that fateful day on June 5, 1968, when Bobby Kennedy was fatally shot by a Palestinian in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel.
Insley now resides in her hometown of Salisbury, Maryland, and has worked at a relatively more subdued pace as a real estate agent. But as evidenced by some of the selections in “Life on a Road Less Traveled,” she has indeed been down off the beaten path.
Find out more about Loudell Insley and her incredible life in “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” available now at a bookstore near you.
