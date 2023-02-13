Submit Release
Singleton Bill to Expand Pathways to Teaching Advances

Trenton – In an effort to broaden the educator workforce, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton which would create a pathway to teaching for veterans in the state.

“As New Jersey and the rest of the country continue to face educator shortages, we must look for innovative ways to broaden our alternative route options,” said Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington). “Many veterans can bring a unique perspective to the classroom. This legislation will not only address the teacher shortage but will benefit students and the veteran community alike.”

The bill, S-2764, sponsored by Senator Singleton, would establish the “VETeach Pilot Program” in the Department of Education (DOE) to facilitate the teacher certification of veterans. Under the pilot, Rowan University would enroll veterans who served on or after September 11, 2001, in a 36-month teacher preparation program.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 12-0.

