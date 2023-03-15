Author Loudell Insley Publishes Memoir on Her Unusual Life Journey
Follow the author as she goes down memory lane off the beaten pathCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her memoir entitled “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” Loudell Insley talks about the various events in her life that helped shape who she became today. It just so happens that some of these events take place during pivotal points in US history—and Insley is more than just a bystander during these events.
Insley was born in Salisbury, Maryland, and started working for the office of Senator Edward Kennedy in 1965. This allowed her a glimpse into the inner lives of the Kennedys at the time, and their internal politics, of which she has plenty of insights to offer.
When Robert Kennedy ran for the presidency, Insley was loaned by Ted’s office to Bobby’s campaign, and this also gave her an in-person look at the campaign sorties of the late politician. She was also at the Ambassador Hotel on that ill-fated day when Bobby was assassinated. She shares her stories and insights from these events with delightful prose that’s sure to excite readers all over.
Readers have described the book as “impossible to put down without finishing” because the way Insley wrote her memoirs are “described in a catchy way.” And while the majority of her stories revolve around the Kennedys, who shaped her life greatly, Insley also talks about her other experiences, both in public and the private sectors.
She has since began a career in real estate from 1976 until July 2022 in her hometown of Salisbury—a far cry from her colorful history back in the sixties and seventies. But her experiences then continue to shape her life today, and “Life on a Road Less Traveled” is a testament to this.
“Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” is available at a bookstore near you. So if you’re a history buff with a taste for quirky prose, grab a copy today!
