Loudell Insley Muses About Being Present During Turning Points in US History
Book chronicles the author’s thoughts during the Kennedy assassination and other eventsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Loudell Insley started working for Senator Edward Kennedy during the sixties, she never imagined that this would set her down a path that was only available to a select few. But that’s exactly what happened to her, and in “Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History,” Insley collects her memoirs throughout a most unusual life.
Her story begins in Salisbury, Maryland, where she was born. She would eventually return to her hometown in the future, but first, she would be living a truly interesting life in the sixties and early seventies. By becoming a staffer in Ted Kennedy’s office, Insley offers an insider view into the family politics within the Kennedys—a perspective not often seen by the public.
Insley’s life would be shaped and informed greatly by her experience with the Kennedys, especially after she was loaned to Robert F. Kennedy by Ted’s office during the former’s presidential run. This afforded Insley a front-row seat in Bobby Kennedy’s campaign throughout the nation. This would, unfortunately, end when Bobby was assassinated on June 5, 1968.
She would then go on to become a part of the Democratic National Committee and was working at the office when the Watergate break-in occurred. Insley reflects on the events of that day, and how it would affect the fortunes of both President Richard Nixon and the United States as a whole.
These experiences would stay with Insley to this day. And while she has served as a real estate professional in Salisbury from 1976 until July 2022, she still considers herself fortunate to have played a part, no matter how small, during such pivotal points in the nation’s history.
“Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” can be purchased at bookstores near you, or via Amazon. Get yourself a copy today!
