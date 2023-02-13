Submit Release
Presentation Proposals Invited for GIS-Pro 2023

URISA's 61st Annual Conference, GIS-Pro 2023, will be hosted in Columbus, Ohio, in partnership with the Ohio Valley Chapter of URISA. We are pleased to invite presentation proposals from the geospatial community.


The conference content will be curated by a planning committee comprised of more than 50 GIS professionals from Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and beyond. They will gather to discuss all presentation proposals submitted and collaborate to develop an educational agenda that is second to none and relevant in today's challenging environment.


Proposal Submission Deadline: April 3, 2023


Share your knowledge, experience, and practical use of geospatial technology with a large community of geospatial technology practitioners and managers in public agencies, private sector companies, academia, and not-for profit organizations in North America and internationally. Presenters at all stages of their careers are invited to submit. All proposals will be considered.


Presentation Themes to Consider

• GIS Leadership and Management

• Community Resiliency and Sustainability

• Developers: Doing More with Automation and Customization

• Equity and Social Justice Implications in GIS Professional Practice

• Government and Land Management

• Data Governance

• Spatial Analysis and Modeling

• Geospatial Innovations

• Career Trajectories

• Interdisciplinary GIS

• Other Topics


For a detailed look into possible presentation topics for each theme and additional details, please proceed to the Call for Presentation Proposals. Peruse the suggestions. Perhaps one or more topics will resonate with you or you have a colleague doing something amazing that would be a great addition to the conference. Talk them into submitting a proposal.


Take advantage of the opportunity to engage and discuss, learn from different perspectives, and enjoy relevant and invaluable peer-to-peer interaction. Make plans to join the GIS Community in Columbus in October.


GIS-Pro 2023 Conference Basics: https://urisa-portal.org/page/GIS-Pro2023

Call for Presentation Proposals: https://urisa-portal.org/page/GIS-Pro_Proposals

