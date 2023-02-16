Telinta Enhances its Brandable Desktop Softphone and WebRTC Solutions for VoIP Service Providers
Unique Desktop Softphone & WebRTC offers white label solutions for VoIP service providers. New features include Operator Panel, Busy Lamp Field (BLF) and more.
Special ITEXPO Announcement:
— Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta.
Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based softswitch solutions for VoIP service providers, today announced several important enhancements to its white label Desktop Softphone and WebRTC solutions.
Telinta’s brandable Desktop Softphone is a software application for Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, enabling VoIP service providers to offer both inbound and outbound VoIP calling, plus messaging.
The company’s brandable WebRTC solution can be accessed by users via a convenient multi-language web-based portal, without the user needing to install software.
New features added to these solutions include an optional Operator Panel and Busy Lamp Field (BLF), enabling an office receptionist to see at a glance if a team member with an extension on the same PBX is busy with an active call.
Other features include both attended and unattended call transfers, placing calls on hold, SMS and free on-net messaging, phonebook, call history, do not disturb, and more. VoIP service providers can also offer optional features to their users such as voicemail, call forwarding, multiple DIDs, and other capabilities.
Telinta customers can offer both prepaid and postpaid services. The solutions can include an optional prepaid balance indicator, with an option to recharge a prepaid balance online via credit card or by using Telinta’s unique PayPal plug-in.
Telinta’s Desktop Softphone and WebRTC are fully integrated with its robust portfolio of VoIP solutions, enabling Telinta customers to offer softphone calling as a stand-alone service or as part of a bundle of services. They can easily be integrated with other Telinta solutions such as Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, VoIP calling via a Mobile Softphone app for both Android and Apple iOS. Together with our Virtual Office solution, Telinta’s brandable softphone solutions form the cornerstone of a Remote Work Solution for work-from-home users, or as part of a Hybrid Work Solution.
Telinta’s carrier-grade TeliCoreTM softswitch platform integrates Telinta’s cutting-edge VoIP solutions with world-class Switching and Billing capabilities.
“Telinta offers a full range of softphone options for Telinta customers and their resellers to offer VoIP calling from virtually any compatible device,” explained Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta. “From Windows, Mac, and Linux, to Desktop and Laptop, Apple and Android mobile devices, and even web-based VoIP calling from the user’s own browser – Telinta has a brandable solution!”
To learn more, visit Telinta in Booth 559 at ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable for VoIP service providers and their resellers. This includes Desktop Softphone and WebRTC, Hosted PBX, Mobile Solutions, Wholesale VoIP, Calling Card, Pinless, Audio-Conferencing, Business and Residential VoIP, and other solutions. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more information.
