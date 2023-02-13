SUPER “SCHOLAR” BOWL CHAMPIONS REIGN AT WOODCRAFT RANGERS
FEBRUARY 13, 2023 | LOS ANGELES, CA - Fifth grader Philip Vamvulescu wins first prize at Woodcraft Rangers Scholar Bowl, a Los Angeles county-wide competition bringing together more than 400 program participants – students ages 4 to 18– to compete in a va
One of LA’s largest, longest-running most diverse enrichment programs hosted a day of friendly but fierce competition to stimulate the mind, foster team spirit
“When young people attend afterschool programs, they are proven to show better attendance during the school day,” said Julee Brooks, Woodcraft Rangers CEO. “Events like Scholar Bowl are not only fun, they give kids opportunities practice important life skills like communication, collaboration and critical thinking.”
The event was held at Gage Middle School in Huntington Park, California. It was an action-packed day with several competition categories, including spelling, robotics, flag football, rugby, and E-sports (video game competitions). Full list attached.
For the past decade, Panda Express has supported the Bowl, both with volunteers who help assist in running competitions and with donated fresh meals to all Woodcraft Rangers participants and staff. “Thanks to Panda Express, our competitors are provided with nutritious and delicious meals so they can compete at peak performance. We are grateful for their ongoing support.” Said Brooks.
Woodcraft Rangers is at the forefront of expanded learning opportunities for more than 20,000 youth ages 4-18 in the greater Los Angeles area. Expanded learning programs offer a variety of protective factors, including assistance with pervasive mental health needs, behaviors resulting from loss, and grief/chronic stress as a result of the pandemic. This is outlined in the CDC and Kaiser's Adverse Childhood Experiences, which are even more applicable to a larger number of young people.
Woodcraft Rangers relies on generous support from the community, from businesses to individual donors, to sustain important educational initiatives, like Scholar Bowl. To make a donation, support a camp scholarship or get involved, go to Woodcraftrangers.org.
Woodcraft Rangers was founded in 1922 by Ernest Thompson Seton. Woodcraft made a distinct mark from other youth organizations by its early commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. From the start, Woodcraft challenged the norm by opening its programs to all children from every race, religion and socioeconomic background. For a century, Woodcraft Rangers has been at the forefront of expanded learning opportunities in the greater Los Angeles area. Woodcraft programs are rooted in the core belief that every child deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential, and that youth should be active participants in defining their own paths. Programs focus on four major learning pathways: visual and performing arts, sports and wellness, STEM, and youth leadership. Woodcraft Rangers serves 20,000 youth ages 4-18 annually at afterschool enrichment programs, summer day camps and sleepaway camps.
