Telinta and Skyetel Team Up to Present an Educational Webinar for ITSPs
Skyetel will discuss its VoIP Termination & DIDs which can be used with Telinta’s softswitch & billing platform for ITSPs. Special promotions for new customers.
Together with Telinta’s cloud-based Softswitch and Billing platform, ITSPs and their resellers can use Skyetel’s high-quality offerings to deliver popular VoIP services such as Hosted PBX, and more.”SPRINGFIELD, NJ, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special ITEXPO Announcement:
— Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta
Telinta, a global leader in cloud-based white label VoIP switching and billing solutions, has teamed up with Skyetel to offer a webinar for Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSPs). Skyetel is a leading provider of VoIP Termination, Origination, Tollfree and ancillary services which are important components of a VoIP provider’s business.
Together with Telinta’s cloud-based Softswitch and Billing platform, ITSPs and their resellers can use Skyetel’s high-quality offerings to deliver popular VoIP services such as Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, Unified Communications, Remote Work Solutions, and more – without deploying any infrastructure.
Webinar Date: March 14, 2023 11am Eastern Time (GMT-5)
Skyetel’s SMS-enabled DIDs can easily be used with Telinta’s brandable Mobile Softphone app, offering a complete solution for offering Mobile VoIP services to both Android and Apple iOS users. Brandable desktop and web-based softphone solutions can also be used.
The webinar will also discuss special promotions available from both companies for new customers.
“With over 18,000 rate centers, plus VoIP Termination to over 100 countries, Skyetel is the perfect complement to Telinta’s white label hosted solutions for ITSPs,” said Lauren Halperin, Chief Marketing Officer of HFA Holdings, the parent company of Skyetel.
“Telinta has built a robust ecosystem of industry-leading partners, such as Skyetel, bringing our customers the products and services they need to easily offer VoIP services via Telinta’s platform,” said Alex Ferdman, CEO of Telinta.
To register for the webinar, please visit: https://telinta.com/Skyetel-Webinar
Please contact info@telinta.com or sales@skyetel.com for more details.
About Telinta
Founded in 2002, Telinta, Inc. offers secure and reliable cloud-based Switching and Billing solutions for VoIP service providers and their resellers around the globe. Telinta’s full portfolio of white label carrier-grade solutions is highly customizable. This includes Hosted PBX, SIP Trunking, UCaaS, Business and Residential VoIP, Mobile Solutions, Desktop Softphone and WebRTC, Audio-Conferencing, Calling Card and Pinless, Wholesale VoIP, and more. Please visit us at www.telinta.com for more details.
About Skyetel
Skyetel is a nationwide US-based VoIP carrier that excels where it counts: high availability, impossibly great call quality, and powered entirely by renewable energy. Our network consists of 5 highly available data centers in different geographic locations, each using our signature triple redundancy. The Skyetel support team is available 24/7 and includes experts from all over the world. Please visit www.skyetel.com for more details.
