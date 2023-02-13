Provincial investment supports Family Day fun

CANADA, February 13 - Families throughout B.C. will have access to free Family Day activities Feb. 17-20, supported by $300,000 from the Province.

“Whether it’s a visit to a recreation centre, museum or art gallery, we know many British Columbians plan to celebrate the holiday weekend with a special activity with loved ones,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government’s annual investment in Family Day ensures British Columbians have a great selection of events in their local communities where cost is not a barrier.”

The Province’s investment in Family Day provides grants to recreation facilities, art galleries, museums and Indigenous organizations. These grants, being administered by the BC Museums Association and BC Recreation and Parks Association, help community-based organizations cover the costs of hosting free Family Day activities. The Royal BC Museum and the Chinese Canadian Museum also receive funding to support free admission and events in celebration of Family Day.

Events supported include both virtual and in-person events, such as hikes, ice skating and swimming, as well as cultural activities, arts and crafts.

Quick Facts:

For Family Day 2023, the Government of B.C. is providing an increase of $71,000 from funding provided in 2022.

BC Recreation and Parks Association received $200,000 for grants up to $1,500 and the BC Museums Association received $70,000 for grants up to $2,000 for eligible community-based organizations throughout B.C. for the delivery of free Family Day events.

The Royal BC Museum received $25,000 and the Chinese Canadian Museum $5,000 to support Family Day activities.

Learn More:

