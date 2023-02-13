Involvvely - The Edtech startup providing "One-Stop Parents and Educators Resource" releases its Beta build for testing
Involvvely - the "One-Stop Parents and Educators Resource" has released its Beta build version of the app on the Apple store and Google Play.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family connectedness is at the heart of Involvvely. We support all forms of education, including Daycare, Preschool Centers, and pre-k - 12. Involvvely offers tools to facilitate every stage of a child's educational growth.
Involvvely was created out of the need for easy access to parental resources, seamless online learning, and direct communication between parents, teachers, and school administrations. To meet this need, Involvvely's Founder/CEO, Joshua Tutu continued his vision of streamlining communications, educational resources, and parenting materials to coordinate and build a "village" that supports all facets of a student's family/academic life.
A true differentiator, the "Automated Task Manager" connects all accounts on various family devices linked by a unique pin/passcode. Users can sync their calendars with others in their family unit, delegating and assigning tasks to keep everyone on the right track in a seamless and organized way!
Our focus is truly providing easy access to information and resources for underserved communities and school systems. Every student should have a quality and equitable education. Involvvely works to encourage school districts to align on what is being taught to all students, beyond property tax values. We aim to arm parents with the knowledge of all activities, programs, classes, and educators available to their children daily.
Involvvely also understands that mental health and wellness are vital to the whole family and community. Because of this, we are introducing another optimal feature, the "Mood Tracker." This feature assesses the student's state of well-being quickly and succinctly, providing valuable data that would assist teachers, school administrators, and parents in introducing support systems to improve students' overall success.
Another advantage of this feature would be an accessibility element implemented across classrooms to capture data for neurotypical and neurodiverse (Special Ed) students who communicate verbally/non-verbally. It would also serve as an initial indicator of the state of mental health related to depression, anxiety, etc., to curtail the rise in school-aged children.
Involvvely is also introducing the "Hire a Teacher" capability to address the need for children who require additional tutoring. Teachers can sign up and offer their instruction hourly and weekly, on-site or virtual.
Involvvely is hosting its "Involvvely Inaugural Edtech Summit" on February 20, 2023, from 1 pm - 3 pm EDT at Georgia Tech (ATDC) with innovators, leaders, and professionals in the field of education and technology. A special preview of our Beta version will be released and offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about Involvvely's connective resources for students, parents, teachers, and administrators!
For more information about Involvvely and to join the Beta Build, please download from the app store or visit https://involvvely.com.
Press and media contact: admin@involvvely.com or toll-free at 833-881-3800
