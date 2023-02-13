Rob Long will bring real world experience as a small business owner to the City Commission
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Long will bring real-world business experience to the City Commission. His company, Door 2 Door, delivers the message by communicating with people directly. His team has done everything from scheduling residents for covid vaccinations to polling residents about proposed projects in their neighborhood. The goal is always to inform residents.
Unlike my opponent, who allegedly sold a business she’s been unable to prove. I’ve balanced running my company and serving on city commissions for years, including Chairing the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District,” Rob Long.
As your next city commissioner, Rob will continue to focus on informing residents on all sides of an issue, so they can make informed decisions that benefit them and their families. Rob will prioritize neighborhood town halls to gain feedback and have transparent discussions about the issues that matter. I’ll always be accessible by email, phone, or in person.
Authentic leadership is built on accessibility, transparency, and accountability.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
Unlike my opponent, who allegedly sold a business she’s been unable to prove. I’ve balanced running my company and serving on city commissions for years, including Chairing the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District,” Rob Long.
As your next city commissioner, Rob will continue to focus on informing residents on all sides of an issue, so they can make informed decisions that benefit them and their families. Rob will prioritize neighborhood town halls to gain feedback and have transparent discussions about the issues that matter. I’ll always be accessible by email, phone, or in person.
Authentic leadership is built on accessibility, transparency, and accountability.
You can learn more about Rob Long and his vision for Delray Beach at:
Website: www.RobforDelray.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RobforDelray
Civility is the foundation of functional government. But, unfortunately, when there is vitriol and unprofessionalism on the dais, Delray residents pay the price. Rob Long's campaign is about bringing people together to prioritize residents over retribution.
Delray's diverse neighborhoods and perspectives have always been our greatest strengths and should never be used to divide us as a community. It's time to work together to protect the "Village by the Sea" we all know and love.
Rob Long is an engineer, small business owner, and dedicated public servant. For the last six years, he's served all Palm Beach County residents as the elected Chair of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation District. However, community outcry in his backyard has led him to focus on Delray Beach.
Rob has lived in Delray for over a decade and devoted much of that time to volunteering on our city's advisory boards and immersing himself in community issues. Rob is committed to continuing his service to our city and intends to apply his background and leadership ability to fill the void on our commission.
Jonathan Cooper
Rob Long Campaign
email us here