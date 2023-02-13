KnowBe4 Earns Spots on G2's 2023 Best Software Award Lists

KnowBe4 recognized by G2 on Best Global Software Companies list and PhishER is featured on the G2 Best of Security Products list

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, placing on both the Best Global Software Companies list and the Best of Security Products list for PhishER. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"KnowBe4 was built based on the fundamental principles of providing quality products and exceptional service to all of our customers across the globe," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our commitment to operate on those principles remains steadfast and we are elated to be recognized by G2 on two prestigious lists. We developed PhishER to help keep organizations protected by providing security teams with a platform to identify and respond to malicious emails and threats. We continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers, which is why we are dedicated to enhancing the overall security culture of organizations."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

