Howard's Introduces New Murrieta Experience Center

LA HABRA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard's, Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, today announced the grand opening of its new Murrieta Experience Center. The latest location in Howard's portfolio of high-contact customer engagement centers, Howard's Murrieta serves the retail home shopping needs of Riverside County consumers in Wildomar, Winchester, Murrieta, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Temecula and other neighboring communities.



Howard's is pleased to introduce residents of this booming community to its latest retail location, completing its domination of the greater Los Angeles market with 17 locations and two outlet stores. A popular destination for those fleeing Los Angeles County for more affordable housing, Murrieta is an ideal home for the newest Howard's store with its broad array of kitchen appliances, laundry systems, TVs and mattresses. The Murrieta market is one of the fastest growing markets in the US with a 133% population surge since 2010.

"We are excited to continue to grow Howard's footprint and serve the retail needs of customers in Murrieta," said John Riddle, CEO & Chairman, Howard's. "As we introduce new Southern California stores, we fuel our brand partners' expansions, particularly over the next five years as the pandemic-high use of major appliances and consumer durables hasten the end of life for these products."

The new Murrieta Experience Center, located at 39837 Alta Murrieta Drive, is adjacent to the sprawling Murrieta Town Center outdoor shopping complex with its broad selection of shopping and dining options. The new store brings high quality products, greater selection and better value to customers, encouraging shoppers to see and explore connected appliances, in-store kiosks and live product vignettes of high-performance brands as they would function in a home.

"Independent, regional major appliance and CE retailers like Howard's introduce customers to a broader product array than what can be offered by big box stores with their limited inventory, need to carry many thousands of products and difficulty pivoting to meet the needs of GenX and Millennial customers. By necessity these locations cannot offer in-depth product knowledge," adds Riddle.

"Howard's, though, provides comprehensive product displays, knowledgeable staff and professional home delivery and installation services. Our teams are fully trained in our innovative RARE initiative, meeting customers where they are for a flexible, straightforward and friction-free shopping experience."

Howard's anticipates capturing 10-15 percent of the Southern California appliance retail market by 2024 and is well-positioned for regional development across the Western United States into new markets. Howard's has transformed the retail appliance shopping landscape in Southern California through a combination of organic growth, the targeted acquisition of independent appliance retailers, builder channel growth, new investments in website and ecommerce development, and the introduction of the Experience Center concept.

ABOUT HOWARD'S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company's focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 17 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard's goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

