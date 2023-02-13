Ryvid Invests in Management Team Expansion, Appoints Jonathan Spira as Chief Financial Officer

Electric mobility pioneer, Ryvid, is making moves to establish business operations with plans for expansion along with additions to their executive management team

Ryvid, a California-based company specializing in innovative EV mobility, has announced Jonathan Spira will join the growing executive team effective February 1, 2023 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Spira brings extensive CFO experience with rapidly growing startups and has also held senior finance and strategic planning positions at Walt Disney Co., PepsiCo Inc. and Nestlé Food Company. He joins Ryvid as the company's CFO at an exciting time when the company is expanding and establishing its headquarters in the community of Hawaiian Gardens as well as a manufacturing facility in San Bernardino in preparation for bringing the company's first zero emissions motorcycle, the Ryvid Anthem, to market later this year.

"Today marks a new chapter in Ryvid's journey as we welcome Jonathan Spira as our Chief Financial Officer. Jonathan is a visionary leader who embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation, possessing a passion for constructing both tangible and intangible creations. His expertise and drive will play a pivotal role in propelling Ryvid to the forefront of serial production and international expansion. We warmly welcome Jonathan to the team and look forward to working with him to bring Ryvid's vision to life," said Dong Tran, Founder and CEO of Ryvid.

Shipping nation-wide later this year, Ryvid's Anthem Launch Edition is priced at $7,800 and will have a limited lifetime warranty on the frame, two-year warranty on the power pack, and one-year standard motorcycle warranty. Deliveries are slated to begin Summer of 2023. Pre-orders for the Anthem Launch Edition will be limited to 1,000 units and are only available at www.ryvid.com.

About Ryvid

Founded by enthusiasts, engineered by innovators, and designed by aerospace industry gearheads, Ryvid was formed by a desire to elevate personal experiences in recreational and functional mobility. The company's name derives from the merging of "rhythm" and "avid," elements of motion and emotion that define the Ryvid experience.

About Jonathan Spira

Jonathan Spira is an experienced growth-stage tech company finance and operations executive with deep Software and Technology experience leading successful high-growth companies. He has secured over $300 million in equity and $100 million debt financing, led a highly successful IPO and follow-on financings, guided and integrated multiple accretive acquisitions and concluded several successful company sales.

