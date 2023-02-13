SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) Announced by Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward Holdings" or the "Company") HAYW complied with federal securities laws. On July 28, 2022, Hayward Holdings revealed that it expects "our channel partners will reduce their Hayward inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022," which caused the Company to reduce its 2022 guidance. Following this disclosure, the Company's stock price dropped.

If you purchased Hayward Holdings stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/hayward-holdings/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

