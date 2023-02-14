Submit Release
Black Lives Matter DC Releases 2020-2021 Impact Report with a Family Reunion event at Eaton DC.

Black Lives Matter DC will host a Family Reunion: Community Celebration of Resistance in DC at the Eaton Hotel in Washington DC on February 25, 2023.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Lives Matter DC will host a Family Reunion: Community Celebration of Resistance in DC at the Eaton Hotel in Washington DC on February 25, 2023. The event will feature live entertainment, a panel discussion, light fare, and an interactive art exhibit featuring a looped video of the visualized Impact report.

BLMDC’s Impact Report highlights how donations the organization received in 2020 and 2021 were redistributed to Black communities in DCused. TEventhe attendees will have the opportunity to experience an interactive display room highlighting BLM DC’s work, children’s activities, food, and great music for the community to enjoy.

In line with BLM DC’s vision of centering healing while intervening in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state including police abuse, a series of invite-only curated events centered on immersive healing and wellness activities for families of police and community violence will take place the evening of February 24. Saturday, February 25, will be open to the public focusing on the Impact Report experiential art exhibit, community engagement, entertainment, and more.

“Practicing financial transparency with the community is necessary – it shifts grassroots organizing to reflect the accountable movements we are working to build; accountability doesn’t have to be about punishment and shame, ”, said Marybeth Onyeukwu, core organizer of BLM DC, “Community and organization accountability requires practice. We are committed to practicing transparency as we build toward a culture of accountability, an everyday practice of collective accountability”.

Ninety Black people have been killed since January 2015. Family members who have lost loved ones deserve collective and continuous support as they navigate the path to justice and liberation.

BLM DC remains on the frontlines confronting state violence, actively blocking harm to Black people in DC, and building healthy communities together. The organization is committed to working in our community to help support healing through the trauma of pervasive state violence.

We invite our supporters, extended families, community members, organizers, advocates, and activists to celebrate with us. The event provides an opportunity to learn more about BLM DC's impact and upcoming initiatives, and connect with the community.

For press passes, event registration, and more information visit BLM DC Family Reunion 2023

