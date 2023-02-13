New Ukrainian-Romanian border crossing point opens with EU support

A new Ukrainian-Romanian border crossing point at ‘Diakivtsi – Racovat’ was inaugurated on 10 February.

The new border crossing point is the second to be opened recently between Ukraine and Romania after the ‘Krasnoyilsk – Vicovu de Sus’ crossing was inaugurated in November 2022. In both cases, the European Union Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) provided strategic advice to the Ukrainian authorities on Integrated Border Management.

The development of new transport corridors is coordinated by the Ukrainian-Romanian Customs and Infrastructure Working Group, initiated by EUAM. The basic idea is to facilitate bilateral trade under the European Commission’s ‘Solidarity Lanes’ initiative by creating alternative logistics routes after Russian military aggression against Ukraine blocked maritime routes, while keeping border security as a priority.

During regular Working Group meetings, senior officials from both countries and EUAM representatives exchange information, identify bottlenecks, possible improvements, discuss technical problems and coordinate synchronised traffic across the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

“In the light of Ukraine’s candidate status for EU membership, it is vital to implement the best European Union customs/border practices, develop border infrastructure, and increase the professional capacities of customs officers and border guards,” said EUAM’s Strategic Customs Adviser Dorel Fronea.

The latest project in which Working Group members are engaged is another border crossing point, ‘Bila Krynytsia – Climauti’, presented by Ukrainian customs in January 2023 to the Romanian authorities with the support of EUAM. Meanwhile, according to the Ukrainian State Customs Service, border infrastructure and trade facilitation improvements have already significantly reduced waiting times and eased the pressure on the major Ukrainian-Romanian regional gateway for cargo ‘Porubne – Siret’, says EUAM.

