Young European Ambassadors leaflet

In this leaflet, you can find basic information on the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), a non-political, voluntary communication and civic activism initiative that brings together a network of proactive young people from the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The leaflet highlights what it means to be a Young European Ambassador, what they do, what they have already achieved, and how to join the network.

The YEAs initiative was created by the European Union in 2016 and has involved more than a thousand young people to date. There are currently 900+ YEAs representing over 34 different nationalities.