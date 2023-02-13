Armenia: grants for CSOs working in justice sector – up to €15,000 per proposal

The EU-funded Juremonia project announces a call for proposals open for Armenian civil society organisations working in the justice sector.

The objective of the grant competition is to increase the involvement of CSOs in justice sector reforms in Armenia in order to create a more accountable, transparent and internationally compliant justice system in Armenia.

With the grant money, CSOs working on criminal justice and human rights will be required to carry out monitoring, reporting and advocacy activities. CSOs should monitor, inter alia, trials, prisons, police, human rights institutions and other actors in the justice chain, in order, among others, to assess the impact on citizens of ongoing reforms (reforms on citizens’ access to justice, protection of rights, trust in justice institutions, etc.).

CSOs will be supported up to a maximum of €15,000 per grant. In total, four grants will be awarded (covering all areas of reform, see objectives of the call). Co-financing or any kind of contribution is encouraged.

The deadline for applications is 2 March.

