European Solidarity Corps volunteering opportunity for Moldovans: organising activities for children and young people in Romania 

The Romanian Asociation ‘Voluntariat Pentru Viata’ is recruiting 16 European Solidarity Corps volunteers, including from Moldova, to support community mini-projects initiated by local children and youth.

The aim of the project is to encourage the participation of children and youth in the community, and to support initiatives that promote active citizenship and non-formal education. The activities, in the form of workshops, will take place at Mărășești Children’s Club, Focșani Youth Centre, and schools in Vrancea. The volunteers will encourage the actions of young people and children, and involve them in various civic actions, campaigns, environmental actions and practical volunteering activities. Volunteers will also assist in the organisation of the Volunteer Festival.

The activities will take place from 1 March to 31 August 2023.

The volunteers will live in rented flats, fully equipped, in Mărășești and Focșani, in shared bedrooms (two volunteers will share a room). They will receive a monthly food allowance of €150, and €90 per month for pocket money. Travel expenses will be reimbursed according to the rules set by the European Commission.

The deadline for applications is 19 February.

