EU4Dialogue: Cultural Management Academy in Yerevan for managers and cultural professionals from the South Caucasus and Moldova

In the framework of the EU4Dialogue project, the Goethe-Institut invites managers and cultural professionals from the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova to participate in the third Cultural Management Academy, which will take place from 20 to 30 April, in Yerevan (Armenia).

The EU4Dialogue academies have the form of a platform for horizontal knowledge exchange and developing ideas together. Each participant, including the organisers and guest lecturers, both teach and learn, offer knowledge and experiences and learn from others, and together, in a dialogue, develop a shared understanding of matters at stake.

The programme offers the opportunity to participate in an intensive seminar, which will include lectures, workshops, interactive exercises, collective and individual sessions, and other capacity building formats. The academy will also include a project incubator encouraging participants to apply with project proposals that will be developed into residencies.

The opportunity is open to cultural managers, institutional leaders, cultural producers, and curators working independently or in a public or private cultural organisation, with a minimum two years of experience .

The academy covers participation in all activities, accommodation and travel costs from your city of residence to Yerevan, and expenses for three meals a day during your stay in Yerevan.

The deadline for applications is 19 February.

The EU-funded EU4Dialogue programme is running in the South Caucasus and Moldova and fosters educational and cultural exchange between professionals, students and artists, with a special focus on overcoming existing divides.

