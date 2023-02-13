Submit Release
Irina Mikava

Irina is a civic education teacher, Equality Ambassador of a Council of Europe Office in Georgia, a team member of the youth NGO ProActive Group Georgia and now a Young European Ambassador/a member of EU4 Youth Alumni Network. She studied in the International Relations Bachelor’s Program at the Technical University of Georgia. In 2020-2022, on the international Master’s Program and GSAC training program ‘National security and media communications’. As a Young European Ambassador, she is planning to support diverse projects with proactive, change-oriented young people so that more people understand the values and possibilities of the European Union. As a young person/citizen, Irina considers it necessary to win a historic victory with our activism, to fulfil the 12 points of the European Commission, to become a candidate state, and then a member.

