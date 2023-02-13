Submit Release
Georgia: grants up to €9,000 for innovative ideas on climate change mitigation and adaptation

The Caucasus Environmental NGO Network (CENN), with the support of the European Union, announces a grant competition for innovative ideas on climate change mitigation and adaptation. 

The goal of the grant competition is to fund and implement innovative and sustainable projects in the target municipalities of the project in Kakheti (Gurjaani, Sagarejo, and Akhmeta), Imereti (Zestafon, Tkibuli, and Chiatura), Guria (Lanchkhuti and Ozurgeti), and Racha-Lechkhumi (Oni and Ambrolauri) regions. 

Local and national civil society organisations, central and local government, local community organisations, educational institutions, companies, entrepreneurs, farmers and agricultural cooperatives are invited to apply.

Project ideas should contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, increasing the sustainability of society and protecting human health and the environment, integration of climate change issues in educational institutions, and increase of young staff/specialists in the sector.

The grant amount varies from €3,000 to €9,000, in GEL equivalent.

The deadline for initial grant idea submission is 1 March. 

