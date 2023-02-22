Meet the 'Spirit of the Forest'—and Follow One Brave Boy in the Race to Save an Ancient Woodland
written by Kate Kempton; on sale March 16, 2023
[A story] of critical importance for the time we are in now on the planet. 'Spirit of the Forest' provides a shining light for alternative ways of being on the planet, and ultimately for our survival.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new middle-grade novel, 'Spirit of the Forest,' written by Kate Kempton.
— Pooven Moodley, lawyer and executive director of Natural Justice
Twelve-year-old Coby Benton has always admired his father B.B., a strong man with a big heart and the body to match. So when the logging company where B.B. works changes hands, falling into the hands of a company that plans to decimate the local forest, Coby is heartbroken to see his father acquiesce to his new supervisor, fearful of losing his job. After all, if a strong, kind man like his father can’t stand up to the men who want to cut down the forest, who will?
But Coby isn’t willing to give up. As he treks through the forest he is now desperate to save, he finds himself surrounded by more wonders—and dangers—than he ever thought possible. Soon, the spirit of the forest itself manifests before him, even as a dangerous hurricane manifests in the sky above. To rescue his family—both immediate and adopted, human and animal—Coby must discover his own strength—in compassion, love, and the understanding that everyone and everything on Earth is a part of the same ecosystem.
A magical, powerful tale of mystery and adventure showcasing nature’s fury and beauty and championing a message of conservation, 'Spirit of the Forest' is scheduled for release on March 16, 2023.
'Twelve-year-old Coby is navigating a complicated world. It’s summer in 1980s Texas, and Coby heads to work with his dad, B.B., a logger. At the logging site, Coby is thrust headlong into a fight for the forest and its spirit, for his family, and for his own dignity. Coby finds his courage tested beyond his wildest expectations, in an adventure through the heart of the dark and ancient woods, through a hurricane, and through his emergence as a young Black man in a color-charged world. Coby finds his strength, and his voice, with the help of the haunting bear-man, a sweet little skunk named Orphus, and the magic of an open heart.'
About the Author
Kate Kempton is a social justice and indigenous rights lawyer in British Columbia, Canada. A lifelong seeker, she is always interested in finding ways to contribute to the Earth and all living creatures.
Kate met former pro football player turned pastor Bruce “the Bearman” Smith in the 1990s. He shared accounts of his childhood—stories about growing up in Texas in the 1950s and ’60s as a Black kid who cared deeply for the natural world. Bruce asked Kate to write his story to help build a kinder world for his own son, and for generations to come. 'Spirit of the Forest' is the collaborative result of Kate’s hand and Bruce’s heart.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Spirit of the Forest' (paperback, 151 pages, $15.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
