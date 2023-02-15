Submit Release
POSITIVE K REVEALS HE BROUGHT OUTKAST TO THEIR FIRST INTERVIEW ON YO AND MTV RAPS WITH FAB FIVE FREDDY

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH THE BOOM BAP HOUR PODCAST

I was the one who broke it on the East Coast around the whole country.”
— Positive K
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people don’t know that Hip Hop artist Positive K is responsible for bringing Outkast to their first national interview on Yo! MTV Raps with Fab Five Freddy. Known for his hit single, “I Got A Man”, released on Polygram Records in 1992, he was not only able to promote his own records, but other artists as well. Positive K exclusively tells The Boom Bap Hour podcast that he turned a promotional interview for himself into an opportunity to introduce the Southernplayalistic duo.

“Well, you know they were on LaFace. At that point in time, I was one of the only artists that had promotion money to promote their own records. So I had a promotion company. My partner, Sincere Thompson, was working at Polygram. We started the company when we was still at Polygram, and I was working there at the company out of my office in Harlem…at 125. And we was getting a lot of projects. Kenny Smith sent me a project, Jimmy from MCA...Mary J. Blige stuff…Puffy was sending me work and everything. We were the premiere promotion company in that point in time,” reveals Positive K.

"But yea, it came through and yea we got the project. Had the 12-inch and then we got the album. And the first time Outkast was ever seen was on Yo MTV Jams with Fab Five Freddy…and they were coming to interview me…I turned it into their interview…so I introduced them to the world, I was the one who broke it on the East Coast around the whole country.”

This little known Hip Hop history fact was released exclusively on this recent episode of The Boom Bap Hour podcast…we need to thank Positive K for premiering this legendary Hip Hop group with a legendary icon such as Fab Five Freddy, which opened the floodgates of national exposure for Southern Hip Hop.


