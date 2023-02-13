Diamond, Gemstone & Jewelry E-commerce Platform Shaking Up the Luxury Market for Buyers and Sellers Worldwide
CaratX.com is changing the diamond, gem, and jewelry industry with uber-fast, technology-packed marketplace for buyers and sellers around the world.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gemstones and Jewelry industry has news for the world as the US Based gemstones and jewelry e-commerce platform CaratX.com is changing the diamond, gem, and jewelry industry with a modern, uber-fast, technology-packed marketplace for buyers and sellers around the world. Merchants and buyers report the ease of selling and finding luxury gems and jewelry on one platform is a real game changer the gemstones industry has been waiting for.
Marilyn Monroe once said that “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” With Valentine’s Day round the corner, and the demand for gems and jewelry pieces tend to increase around this time across the world as consumers and potential buyers are looking for unique pieces of diamond and gemstone jewelry. But as much as it is the desire of those that wants to shop for diamonds or any precious gemstone or jewelry to find the right piece, it is also a huge concern to find it at the right value.
While eCommerce platforms like the Amazons and Ebays have made it an easy marketplace to shop for almost anything, when it comes to precious, high-value items such as diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry - there was a lack of support for the luxury community; by these traditional marketplaces, until now.
US based gemstone and jewelry ecommerce site is immerging as good news for jewelry lovers– CaratX is bringing solutions to this industry as a dedicated one-stop solution for both buyers and sellers interested in diamonds, gems, and jewelry. CaratX was created just for this: to connect buyers and sellers through the CaratX platform, with a focus on making shopping easier and less costly for everyone.
This growing gemstone and jewelry ecommerce platform has one mission: connect buyers and sellers in diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry through the CaratX marketplace, while reducing the costs to buy and sell online.
Brands, Wholesalers, Manufacturers, Retailers, E-Tailers, Dealers, brokers, and other businesses save thousands of dollars on monthly fees, selling on CaratX, while having better tools to drive sales and reach customers through the connected CaratX marketplace. Buyers save time and money, while doing business through a secure, trusted resource, made for this industry.
Sure, CaratX simplifies the gems and jewelry eCommerce experience, but it also ensures that the journey for both buyers & sellers stays smooth, hassle-free, and convenient. Co-Founder Josh Burwick shares part of value, “For Sellers, you can have an account created in minutes, setup your store, and get started selling products right away, reaching buyers on the CaratX network. Many of our successful sellers are selling online for the first time. You can even source on CaratX as a first-time business. For a first-time business, the access on CaratX is quite valuable and hard to duplicate.”
Similarly for buyers, they get instant access to exclusive items and unique inventory from the CaratX seller network. A spokesperson stated, "We feature amazing works of art from creators across the globe." Access to other exclusive items is found at CaratX also.
The CaratX Marketplace is truly one-of-a-kind and multifaceted. What separates CaratX from others is their large network, unique seller’s tools with the latest payment and e-commerce technology.
CaratX was founded in 2020 by Josh Burwick and Keith Hawkins, with Shomari Head serving as its CTO. CaratX was born out of necessity from the industry itself.
Josh was a diamond and gem wholesaler for 15 years, sourcing products directly from major diamond and gemstone hubs around the globe. During his initial days, it was challenging to do business online at the time. Ecommerce just wasn’t there yet. Payments are difficult and the costs and fees to setup supply chain channels on your own were sky-high expensive. It was this experience and passion for the industry that got the CaratX founders determined to find a solution. With this thought Josh and Keith wanted to setup an online business presence and soon realized- other sellers did too. Thus, CaratX was born.
Josh Burwick says, “Our growth was explosive from the get-go; we immediately had buyers and sellers looking to do business on the CaratX platform. This told us one thing: We were right.”
