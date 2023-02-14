LeanData Completes Tenth Consecutive Year of Record Growth
New Milestones in Both Revenue and Customer Growth Reinforce Company’s Position as a Tech Stack Essential for RevOps LeadersSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today LeanData, the market leader in revenue orchestration and go-to-market solutions, announced its tenth consecutive year of record growth in revenue, new customer acquisition and expansion with its existing customers. With the introduction of its BookIt automated business meeting scheduling software complementing its market-leading platform of lead-to-account matching, routing and engagement solutions, LeanData continues to provide the systemic solutions necessary for revenue teams to scale their growth.
“Despite an increasingly difficult and challenging economy, LeanData’s consistent growth trajectory signals its revenue orchestration platform as an essential element in today’s more efficient revenue tech stacks,” said Evan Liang, co-founder and CEO of LeanData. “LeanData remains committed to its customers to effectively and efficiently help drive their growth engines to achieve hypergrowth in 2023.”
LeanData Closes Its First Decade With Record Performance
In completing its first decade in business, LeanData lifted its total number of customers to over 1,000 by closing deals in 2022 with a record 299 new brands, including Sage, GLG, Motorola, American Express (Global Business Travel), Infor, Experian, Bell Canada, Sophos, Epsilon, Motive, Dow Jones & Company, Monday.com and E2Open. In the process, LeanData recorded the highest new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and the highest number of go-lives in the company’s history.
In addition to closing new business, LeanData achieved record expansion growth with its existing customer base. LeanData also drove record expansion/upsell revenue with customers adding additional users and/or new solutions, like BookIt.
New business and customer expansion led to LeanData’s Professional Services team to successfully deliver nearly 300 go-live customer deployments, achieving a 100 percent success rate with a 99 percent Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) for customer experience.
With its record expansion in its business, LeanData also established new performance milestones. Over the course of 2022, LeanData automated the intelligent routing of an unprecedented 321 million records for its customers, a 41 percent increase from its previous high mark set one year previous.
Other highlights of 2022 include:
— The April appointment of Franco Anzini as LeanData’s Chief Operating Officer to guide the company’s next phases of growth.
— The May introduction of BookIt, an automated business meeting scheduling solution.
— The Q4 acquisition of Lane Four Highroad and the transition of its customers to the LeanData revenue orchestration platform.
— September’s OpsStars Conference & Awards, conducted in conjunction with Dreamforce, attracted nearly 2,000 registered participants over two days to advance the revenue operations community.
— The publication of two studies, The State of B2B Lead Management 2022 and the 2022 Inbound & Outbound Sales Pipeline Performance Benchmarking Study, to identify the strengths and continued challenges of current revenue team processes.
— The ongoing leadership position granted to LeanData by its users, with LeanData remaining the highest-rated vendor in G2’s Lead-to-Account Matching & Routing category.
About LeanData
Today’s growth leaders power their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern revenue tech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the people, processes and plays needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its community of over 5,000 OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. As a result, LeanData’s platform is a tech stack essential for modern revenue teams, with more than 1,000 B2B leaders relying on LeanData, including Salesloft, Snowflake, 6sense, Clari, VMWare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and more. For more information, please visit www.leandata.com.
