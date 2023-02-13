Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,681 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Joins Move to Block FDA’s Unlawful Rule Allowing for Abortion Pills in the Mail

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect women and children, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an amicus brief in a highly watched lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration for their unlawful role in creating a regime of abortion by mail. Twenty-two other Republican attorneys general also oppose the FDA in this matter. Missouri’s brief brings to the court’s attention concessions abortionists have made in Missouri courts that reveal the harmful effects chemical abortion drugs have on women.

“The plain text of the law matters, which is why Missouri is helping lead the effort to block the FDA’s blatant attempt to nullify the law and harm women,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This brief raises awareness of the serious harm these abortion drugs impose on women. My office will do everything in its power to uphold the law and protect Missourians.”

The brief states that “Missouri has a strong interest in this litigation because the FDA’s decision to disregard the requirements of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1461–62 and create a regime of abortion by mail imposes harms that necessarily spill over into Missouri, impeding the operation of state law and drastically increasing the risks faced by Missouri women.”

The brief points out that, during recent litigation, Missouri uncovered deeply disturbing facts that should frighten everyone about how abortionists tend to distribute abortion drugs. Specifically, “abortionists routinely violate the medical standard of care when issuing abortion drugs, thus increasing the risks faced by women,” and “the medical literature substantially understates the true risk from abortion drugs because abortionists systemically fail to report complications.”

Further, the brief concludes that “the FDA policy harms women because it … threatens to permanently sever women from the physician relationships that are critical to properly resolve complications that inevitably occur. The FDA’s new rule not only violates 18 U.S.C. § 1461, as the plaintiffs correctly contend. But it is also unlawful because it fails to consider how eviscerating the medical standard of care will harm women.”

After citing an American Obstetrics & Gynecology publication that medication abortions are 6 times more likely to result in a complication than surgical abortions, Attorney General Bailey notes, “These numbers in fact understate the true risks from abortion drugs because—as the medical literature recognizes—many women never report their complications.”

The brief concludes with asking the Court to grant a preliminary injunction halting the FDA’s new rule.

Joining Missouri in opposing the FDA in this case are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Missouri’s full amicus brief can be read here:

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect women and children, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an amicus brief in a highly watched lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration for their unlawful role in creating a regime of abortion by mail. Twenty-two other Republican attorneys general also oppose the FDA in this matter. Missouri’s brief brings to the court’s attention concessions abortionists have made in Missouri courts that reveal the harmful effects chemical abortion drugs have on women.

“The plain text of the law matters, which is why Missouri is helping lead the effort to block the FDA’s blatant attempt to nullify the law and harm women,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This brief raises awareness of the serious harm these abortion drugs impose on women. My office will do everything in its power to uphold the law and protect Missourians.”

The brief states that “Missouri has a strong interest in this litigation because the FDA’s decision to disregard the requirements of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1461–62 and create a regime of abortion by mail imposes harms that necessarily spill over into Missouri, impeding the operation of state law and drastically increasing the risks faced by Missouri women.”

The brief points out that, during recent litigation, Missouri uncovered deeply disturbing facts that should frighten everyone about how abortionists tend to distribute abortion drugs. Specifically, “abortionists routinely violate the medical standard of care when issuing abortion drugs, thus increasing the risks faced by women,” and “the medical literature substantially understates the true risk from abortion drugs because abortionists systemically fail to report complications.”

Further, the brief concludes that “the FDA policy harms women because it … threatens to permanently sever women from the physician relationships that are critical to properly resolve complications that inevitably occur. The FDA’s new rule not only violates 18 U.S.C. § 1461, as the plaintiffs correctly contend. But it is also unlawful because it fails to consider how eviscerating the medical standard of care will harm women.”

After citing an American Obstetrics & Gynecology publication that medication abortions are 6 times more likely to result in a complication than surgical abortions, Attorney General Bailey notes, “These numbers in fact understate the true risks from abortion drugs because—as the medical literature recognizes—many women never report their complications.”

The brief concludes with asking the Court to grant a preliminary injunction halting the FDA’s new rule.

Joining Missouri in opposing the FDA in this case are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Missouri’s full amicus brief can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2020-02-10-brief-of-the-state-of-missouri-and-appendix.pdf?sfvrsn=b1f400e8_2

                                                                ###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Joins Move to Block FDA’s Unlawful Rule Allowing for Abortion Pills in the Mail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.