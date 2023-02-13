Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,883 in the last 365 days.

Artificial Intelligence Meets Digital Art with the Launch of AI-generated NFTs

Digital Collectible with a white robot in the center

Digital Collectible with a white robot in the center

AI-generation tool with natural language

AI-generation tool with natural language

DexKit has recently introduced a smart contract wizard that allows users to create AI-generated art and instantly mint it onto a variety of popular blockchains.

Digital art is a rapidly growing market. We're excited to be at the forefront of this trend. We're giving artists and collectors the ability to own and trade truly unique digital assets”
— João Campos
NATAL, RIO GRANDE DO NORTE, BRAZIL, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DexKit, a leader in the field of DeFi development for white label clients, today announced the launch of its innovative new product that allows users to generate unique digital art with the OpenAI API and mint it to the blockchain in seconds.

The product leverages the power of artificial intelligence to create one-of-a-kind digital masterpieces that can be easily added to the blockchain, giving artists and collectors the ability to own and trade truly unique digital assets. With this new product, users can now create and own digital art that is truly original and has a clear provenance on the blockchain.

"We're thrilled to bring this new technology to the digital art market," said Joao Campos, DexKit's founder. "Our goal has always been to democratize access to decentralized finance and make it more accessible to everyone, and we believe that AI-generated NFTs are the next step in this direction because they attract attention from everyone, no matter their age."

In addition to creating unique digital art, they make it easy for users to manage their collections, track the provenance of their assets, and even sell them on various marketplaces, including their own NFT marketplaces created in DexKit platform as well.

With its intuitive interface and fast minting process, this new product is set to revolutionize the way people think about and own digital art.

About DexKit
DexKit is a technology company that is focused on democratizing access to decentralized finance and making it more accessible to everyone. The company's innovative products and services make it easy for users to deploy DeFi white label products and now with the latest product users can create, own, and trade digital art in a secure and transparent manner.

Eliécer Hernández F.
Verisafe Tecnologias da Informaçao LTDA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Artificial Intelligence Meets Digital Art with the Launch of AI-generated NFTs

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.