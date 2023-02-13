Artificial Intelligence Meets Digital Art with the Launch of AI-generated NFTs
DexKit has recently introduced a smart contract wizard that allows users to create AI-generated art and instantly mint it onto a variety of popular blockchains.
Digital art is a rapidly growing market. We're excited to be at the forefront of this trend. We're giving artists and collectors the ability to own and trade truly unique digital assets”NATAL, RIO GRANDE DO NORTE, BRAZIL, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DexKit, a leader in the field of DeFi development for white label clients, today announced the launch of its innovative new product that allows users to generate unique digital art with the OpenAI API and mint it to the blockchain in seconds.
— João Campos
The product leverages the power of artificial intelligence to create one-of-a-kind digital masterpieces that can be easily added to the blockchain, giving artists and collectors the ability to own and trade truly unique digital assets. With this new product, users can now create and own digital art that is truly original and has a clear provenance on the blockchain.
"We're thrilled to bring this new technology to the digital art market," said Joao Campos, DexKit's founder. "Our goal has always been to democratize access to decentralized finance and make it more accessible to everyone, and we believe that AI-generated NFTs are the next step in this direction because they attract attention from everyone, no matter their age."
In addition to creating unique digital art, they make it easy for users to manage their collections, track the provenance of their assets, and even sell them on various marketplaces, including their own NFT marketplaces created in DexKit platform as well.
With its intuitive interface and fast minting process, this new product is set to revolutionize the way people think about and own digital art.
About DexKit
DexKit is a technology company that is focused on democratizing access to decentralized finance and making it more accessible to everyone. The company's innovative products and services make it easy for users to deploy DeFi white label products and now with the latest product users can create, own, and trade digital art in a secure and transparent manner.
