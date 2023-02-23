Peter Cashion Named 2023 Cash, Sweat & Tears Award Winner

Peter Cashion winner of the 2023 Cash, Sweat & Tears Awarded was nominated by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Inspiring volunteer combined a decade of peer-to-peer fundraising leading Team Andra with national board service to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Peter Cashion and his two sons lost their wife and mother to the scourge of pancreatic cancer in 2013, Peter dedicated himself to fighting the disease so that others would be spared his family’s heartbreaking experience.

While his wife was still alive, the Washington, DC-based international development executive brought together friends, neighbors, family and colleagues to raise $36,510 by participating in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s PurpleStride walk. After she passed late that year, Cashion was determined that “Team Andra” would not be a “once and done” phenomenon.

Ten years later, Team Andra has brought in more than half a million dollars – and 2022 was its most successful year ever with a fundraising tally of $112,834.

Cashion’s success at maintaining and growing a “friends and family” team for a decade is remarkable in the world of peer-to-peer fundraising. Joining PANCAN’s national board of directors in 2018 and bringing the voice of a grassroots fundraiser to the organization’s leadership discussions is also extraordinary.

For these reasons and more, Peter Cashion was honored today with the Cash, Sweat & Tears Award, the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum’s annual recognition of the year’s most inspiring volunteer participant. Cashion was selected from numerous nominations made by nonprofit organizations. Presented at the group’s annual conference, the award is sponsored by Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good.

Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and reach out to their network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues for donations. Collectively, peer-to-peer fundraising programs raise billions of dollars annually for thousands of nonprofits nationwide

“Amazing people like Peter Cashion who expend enormous energy to support nonprofit groups they hold dear are the heart and soul of peer-to-peer fundraising," said Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum President David Hessekiel. “We are proud to honor Peter as a symbol of the millions of volunteers who energize organizations with their contributions of time and talent.”

“We are immensely grateful for Peter’s continued commitment to PanCAN in honor of his late wife, Andra,” said PanCAN CEO Julie Fleshman. “Through his tremendous PurpleStride fundraising efforts as well as serving as a valued member of our Board of Directors, Peter is making a direct impact on our mission to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive.”

In addition to sponsoring the award, Blackbaud made a contribution to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Cashion’s honor. "Blackbaud® is honored to be back presenting the Cash, Sweat, & Tears Award at Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum again this year and we could not have dreamt of a more deserving honoree than Peter.” said Susan Luu, Blackbaud Global Managing Director of Customer Success. “Peter’s passionate commitment to leading Team Andra and fundraising in memory of his wife, and his dedication to supporting PanCAN’s mission, embody the spirit of this award."

