Cleveland Golf Releases Additional RTX 6 ZipCore Finishes

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEVELAND GOLF®, an industry leader in Wedge design and innovation, introduces two new finishes for the RTX 6 ZipCore: Tour Rack and Black Satin. These finishes are scheduled to launch March 1 in North America.

The exclusive RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack Wedges offer golfers raw, customizable Wedges identical to the ones used on tour and played by the best players in the world. This unique program allows players to create their Wedge from start to finish just like the professionals.

"With Tour Rack, we've made tour-level customization an option for the masses," said Pat Ripp, Tour Engineering Manager of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf. "We can bend, grind, color, engrave, and assemble your Wedge to your exact specifications, just like we do for the professionals on tour."

The process begins by choosing one of the Tour Crafted Sole Grind options, which are then fine-tuned by master craftsmen, creating a distinctive Wedge grind specific to the players' short game preferences.

Along with Tour Rack, is RTX 6 ZipCore in Black Satin. Visually, this finish reduces glare at address and stands out more from the hosel and toe par.

The RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack and Black Satin Wedges are offered in a wide variety of Sole Grind options and lofts.

LOW Sole grind: 58-60 degree lofts

LOW+ Sole grind: 54-56 degree lofts

MID Sole grind: 46-60 degree lofts

FULL Sole grind: 54-60 degree lofts

Both finishes come standard with True Temper's Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue shaft, and Lamkin Crossline 360 grip.

Pricing and Retail Information:

RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack: $189.99

RTX 6 ZipCore Black Satin: $169.99

U.S. Retail Launch Date: March 1, 2023

For more information on the RTX 6 ZipCore and its additional finishes, go to us.dunlopsports.com/clevelandgolf

Contact Information:

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@clevelandgolf.com



