InventHelp Inventor Develops New HVAC Wiring Configuration Device (ALL-3102)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a means of wireless communication between the air handler and heat pump which would eliminate the need to track down low voltage shorts and associated repair time," said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga., "so I invented the INVISI WIRE. My design would be compatible with any heat pump or straight AC thermostat."

The patent-pending invention provides a wireless electronic device for specific wiring of shorts in conjunction with an HVAC system. In doing so, it reduces downtime and repair services. It also increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a functional and adaptable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for professional HVAC contractors/technicians, building construction workers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

